Sultan of Brunei's Dhaka visit: Five agreements-MoUs may be signed

Abdul Momen said, "We are discussing the matter of fuel import with Brunei. There has been progress in these discussions."
According to the foreign ministry, around 20,000 to 25,000 Bangladeshi workers are working in Brunei at present. The recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Brunei will feature prominently during the forthcoming visit of the Brunei's Sultan.
Foreign ministry officials said that the Sultan of Brunei will pay a courtesy call on President Md. Abdul Hamid and will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the president. He will have a formal meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Brunei in 2019, according to officials of the foreign ministry. Six MoUs were signed between the two countries at the time. The effectiveness of these MoUs will feature prominently during the Brunei Sultan's Bangladesh visit.