Sultan of Brunei's Dhaka visit: Five agreements-MoUs may be signed

The Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin Waddaulah, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 15 October on a three-day visit. This will be his first visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen revealed this at a press briefing held today, Thursday, at his office.

During the visit of the Sultan of Brunei, five agreements and MoUs may be signed, including for direct flights between the two countries, recruitment of workers from Bangladesh in Brunei, and providing sailors of seafaring vessels with certification. This was revealed by officials of the foreign ministry.