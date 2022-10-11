Bangladesh

Sultan of Brunei's Dhaka visit: Five agreements-MoUs may be signed

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen addresses a press briefing on 11 October 2022
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen addresses a press briefing on 11 October 2022

The Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin Waddaulah, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 15 October on a three-day visit. This will be his first visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen revealed this at a press briefing held today, Thursday, at his office.

During the visit of the Sultan of Brunei, five agreements and MoUs may be signed, including for direct flights between the two countries, recruitment of workers from Bangladesh in Brunei, and providing sailors of seafaring vessels with certification. This was revealed by officials of the foreign ministry.

Abdul Momen said, "We are discussing the matter of fuel import with Brunei. There has been progress in these discussions."

According to the foreign ministry, around 20,000 to 25,000 Bangladeshi workers are working in Brunei at present. The recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Brunei will feature prominently during the forthcoming visit of the Brunei's Sultan.

Foreign ministry officials said that the Sultan of Brunei will pay a courtesy call on President Md. Abdul Hamid and will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the president. He will have a formal meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Brunei in 2019, according to officials of the foreign ministry. Six MoUs were signed between the two countries at the time. The effectiveness of these MoUs will feature prominently during the Brunei Sultan's Bangladesh visit.

