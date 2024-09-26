Not only 187 police members absent, many others still hiding

A total of 187 members of the police at various levels have not yet joined their offices after the fall of the Awami League government, according to police headquarters. Apart from them, many other police members are still absent from work on various grounds.

Senior police officials, who abused power and created various controversies from time to time during the immediate past Awami League government, are not coming to the public now.

Several of them joined the office and then went on leave showing various reasons. Many even joined the work, but remained absent without leave. However, the list of 187 police members released by the police HQ does not include the names of these officials. Several police sources confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Rumours about several police officials leaving the county to avoid arrest are making the rounds with some trying to study abroad and get sick leave or a lien (approval for a job elsewhere), as well as to cross the border illegally.