BNP’s Cumilla-4 candidate Munshi barred from contesting election

Earlier, the High Court had declared Manjurul Ahsan Munshi’s candidacy invalid. He later filed an appeal challenging the High Court verdict.

The BNP candidate faces allegations of loan default after concealing relevant information in his affidavit. Although the returning officer initially found his nomination valid, the Election Commission cancelled it on 17 January following objections raised by NCP candidate Hasnat Abdullah, who alleged that Munshi was a loan defaulter.

Munshi then filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision. However, the High Court rejected the petition on 21 January.