BNP’s Cumilla-4 candidate Munshi barred from contesting election
The Appellate Division today, Sunday rejected a writ petition filed by BNP-nominated candidate Manjurul Ahsan Munshi, upholding the Election Commission’s decision to cancel his candidacy for the Cumilla-4 constituency on charges of loan default.
The Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, passed the order after dismissing Munshi’s leave-to-appeal petition.
Earlier, the High Court had declared Manjurul Ahsan Munshi’s candidacy invalid. He later filed an appeal challenging the High Court verdict.
The BNP candidate faces allegations of loan default after concealing relevant information in his affidavit. Although the returning officer initially found his nomination valid, the Election Commission cancelled it on 17 January following objections raised by NCP candidate Hasnat Abdullah, who alleged that Munshi was a loan defaulter.
Munshi then filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision. However, the High Court rejected the petition on 21 January.
Meanwhile, the Appellate Division agreed to hear a leave-to-appeal petition filed by BNP candidate Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan of the Cumilla-10 constituency, seeking restoration of his candidacy. He was also allowed to take part in the election pending disposal of the appeal.
On the other hand, the Appellate Division rejected a separate leave-to-appeal petition filed by BNP candidate Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan, effectively barring him from contesting the polls.