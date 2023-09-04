France President Macron to arrive in Bangladesh 10 September

“Bangladesh and France also show great convergence in the face of global challenges, particularly within the framework of the Paris Agenda for Peoples and the Planet, which Bangladesh actively supports,” the announcement reads.

Since the country is particularly vulnerable to climate change, the president will recall France’s determination to stand by Bangladesh on its humanitarian front, in particular in the face of regular floods, it added.

The announcement further said Bangladesh is an important contributor to international solidarity actions, whether through its contingents in peacekeeping operations or in hosting Rohingya refugees.

In Bangladesh, Macron will continue the concrete declination of the French strategy in the Indo-Pacific, after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Paris this summer and visiting Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Sri Lanka.