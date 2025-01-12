First HMPV case this year identified in Bangladesh

Director of the health directorate’s disease control department, Professor Halimur Rashid informed Prothom Alo Sunday afternoon that the infected person is from Narshingdi. The person was identified with HMPV infection on 9 January and has been undergoing treatment at a city hospital since.

The DGHS source, however, said the condition of the person is somewhat critical as the patient has been suffering from another viral infection.

Though the person’s home is in Kishoreganj, the person lives in Narsingdi.