First HMPV case this year identified in Bangladesh
A person infected with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been identified in Bangladesh. This was the first such case identified this year.
The infected person has been undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the city while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been monitoring the patient’s health.
Director of the health directorate’s disease control department, Professor Halimur Rashid informed Prothom Alo Sunday afternoon that the infected person is from Narshingdi. The person was identified with HMPV infection on 9 January and has been undergoing treatment at a city hospital since.
The DGHS source, however, said the condition of the person is somewhat critical as the patient has been suffering from another viral infection.
Though the person’s home is in Kishoreganj, the person lives in Narsingdi.
Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) said two persons with HMPV infection were identified in Bangladesh last year. However, the first such case was identified in the country in 2017.
An HMPV infected person suffers from fever, cold, cough and a stuffy nose. This is like any other fever. However, this virus infection poses a threat of pneumonia for children, elderly people and elderly cancer patients.