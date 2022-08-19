Speculations among officials over changes at top levels

Discussion among the government officials regarding reshuffle at the top administrative level is now at the pinnacle especially because the country is set to hold the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) elections at the end of next year or at the beginning of 2024. The two-year contract-based term of the cabinet secretary and principal secretary to the prime minister is about to end.

Officials at the secretariat are busy in various speculations about who will occupy these two vital posts. Post of the public administration secretary is becoming vacant too. Some names are being strongly debated as the next public administration secretary.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed is also going to retire in the next month. A discussion has been going on whether someone new will be joining the post or the tenure of the current IGP will be extend.

Several top level officials at the secretariat said to Prothom Alo though reshuffle in the administration is a routine activity, quite a bit of speculation is going on about who will be entrusted with the top posts of the administration this year as the national elections are scheduled for the end of next year. In fact, different calculations are going on inside the government as well.