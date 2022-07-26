Dhaka requests Delhi again to extradite PK Halder

Mashfee Binte Shams, secretary (east) of the foreign ministry and Ausaf Sayeed, secretary (consular, passport & visa and overseas Indian affairs) of Indian foreign ministry, led Bangladesh and Indian delegation respectively at the meeting.

A member of Bangladesh delegation, who participated in the meeting, told this correspondent after the meeting that Dhaka has already provided Delhi with necessary documents for extradition of PK Halder and Dhaka expects Delhi will send him back soon.

PK Halder, who was arrested in West Bengal in May this year, is an accused in money laundering case in Bangladesh.