Dhaka requests Delhi again to extradite PK Halder

Mashfee Binte Shams, secretary (east) of the foreign ministry and Ausaf Sayeed, secretary (consular, passport & visa and overseas Indian affairs) of Indian foreign ministry, led Bangladesh and Indian delegation respectively at the meeting.
A member of Bangladesh delegation, who participated in the meeting, told this correspondent after the meeting that Dhaka has already provided Delhi with necessary documents for extradition of PK Halder and Dhaka expects Delhi will send him back soon.
PK Halder, who was arrested in West Bengal in May this year, is an accused in money laundering case in Bangladesh.
Complexity in changing visa category
Many Bangladeshis go to Indian to receive treatment on tourist visa and later they face problems to change visa category. Bangladesh placed the issue of visa category change at the consular dialogue and India agreed in principle to solve it.
When asked a senior Bangladesh official said Bangladeshis visiting India on tourist visa face problems while changing visa category to medical visa and India shows a positive sign on solving problems related to visa change at Monday’s talks.
Extension of visa tenure of Indian students
Currently, at least 8,000 Indian students study at various educational institutions including medical colleges in Bangladesh and these students require renewing their visa annually.
Sources said India requested Bangladesh to give these students visa with full tenure of study time. Besides, India also placed the issue related to visa complexities of Indian citizens working in Bangladesh.