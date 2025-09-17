AI Literacy and information credibility course by Google-Prothom Alo starts tomorrow

Earlier, from 14 to 30 August, registration was open for participation in the training program. Nearly 5,000 applications were received online from all 64 districts of the country. Initially, the plan was to include 1,000 participants, but due to overwhelming interest, the number was increased to 2,000.

Among them, a total of 1,070 journalists and media professionals and 930 students will take part in both online and offline sessions. Students will join in-person sessions at six universities including the DIU. The other universities are Bangladesh University of Professionals, North South University, University of Chittagong, University of Barishal, and Khulna University.

Many see this Google–Prothom Alo training initiative as an important step toward improving the quality of journalism and preparing a technology-driven new generation of journalists. Given the undeniable role of AI in the future of journalism, organisers believe the training will be timely and effective, opening new horizons for students as well as journalism and media professionals.