The Indian Express interview of fugitive Asaduzzamn Khan is full of lies: CA press wing

The police headquarters data also said a total of 114 police stations came under attack during the movement. Of them, 58 were burnt and 56 were vandalised, while all the police stations are now functional, according to the statement.

In his interview, Kamal termed the July-August Student-People Mass Uprising as 'a joint coup by Islamic terrorists and the army.' It demonstrates further that fallen dictator Hasina, her aides, and her party still have no remorse for overseeing the killing of over a thousand people, including children, and injuring nearly 20,000 people.

"In his interview, Kamal sought India's intervention in Bangladesh's courts, which is a clear threat against Bangladesh's sovereignty and proof of a conspiracy being hatched by Hasina and her people from India against Bangladesh," the statement read.