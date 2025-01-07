Bangladesh’s current situation stable for investment: EIB VP

Responding to a question regarding the upcoming election, Beer said that it is up to the Bangladeshi “citizens and bodies to decide on the moment of elections”.

The EIB vice-president began her three-day Bangladesh visit on the day to review the existing partnerships, discuss various issues and explore expanded investment cooperation with the interim government.

Beer said that the EIB is closely aligned with the Bangladesh interim government’s programme of reforms and plans for leading the country to elections soon.

“I think we are quite near when it comes up for the programme of the interim government to reform and lead it to elections, quite soon," she said.