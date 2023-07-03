Bangladesh elected vice chair of NAM ministerial meeting in Azerbaijan

Leading up to the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Bangladesh has been elected as vice chair of the ministerial meeting during the NAM preparatory meetings held in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday.
The meetings, which commenced on 3 July and will conclude on 6 July 2023, have attracted delegates from various countries.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is leading the Bangladesh delegation.
The next NAM Summit is scheduled to take place in Uganda from 19 to 20 January in 2024. During this summit, South Sudan is expected to be officially welcomed as the newest member of the Non-Aligned Movement.
NAM is attaining renewed prominence in the backdrop of the emerging polarisations and shifting balance of global power.