BPSA, BPA condemn ex-IGP Benazir’s anti-state conspiracy

Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) and Bangladesh Police Association in separate statements have strongly condemned a recent anti-state statement and conspiracy by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

“Such a statement by this absconding officer (Benazir), who was loyal to the previous fascist (Awami League) government has greatly angered all members working in the police force. Every member of this force rejects with great hatred and contact with anyone who is subordinate to the ousted fascist government,” said the BPSA in a statement today, Saturday.

The statement, signed by BPSA president, additional inspector general of police, Criminal Investigation Department, Md Matiur Rahman Sheikh and General Secretary, Superintendent of Police, Dhaka, Md Anisuzzaman, stated that a recent controversial statement by former police chief Benazir Ahmed that has been circulated on social media, drawn attention of the organisation.