BPSA, BPA condemn ex-IGP Benazir’s anti-state conspiracy
Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) and Bangladesh Police Association in separate statements have strongly condemned a recent anti-state statement and conspiracy by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.
“Such a statement by this absconding officer (Benazir), who was loyal to the previous fascist (Awami League) government has greatly angered all members working in the police force. Every member of this force rejects with great hatred and contact with anyone who is subordinate to the ousted fascist government,” said the BPSA in a statement today, Saturday.
The statement, signed by BPSA president, additional inspector general of police, Criminal Investigation Department, Md Matiur Rahman Sheikh and General Secretary, Superintendent of Police, Dhaka, Md Anisuzzaman, stated that a recent controversial statement by former police chief Benazir Ahmed that has been circulated on social media, drawn attention of the organisation.
“BPSA strongly deplores and protests such the statement,” it said
“The police members could not accept such haughty and unrealistic statement of this fugitive and corrupt officer in no way. Every police member is firmly determined to bring everyone involved in the genocide under the previous government's rule to justice,” it said.
The police force is working relentlessly to establish a society without discrimination in the light of the beacon that thousands of people laid down their lives in the mass uprising of the student-people in 2024, it said.
The statement said that members of the police force are working tirelessly to maintain law and order, investigate cases and implement the instructions of the current government alongside other operational works.
Earlier on Friday, the Bangladesh Police Association (BPA) in a statement, signed by its president Kamrul Hasan Talukder and general secretary Monirul Haque Dablu, also condemned the former IGP Benazir Ahmed for his anti-state conspiracy and demanded exemplary punishment for which it said “offense”.