MoU signed to preserve Liberation War footages, declaration of independence

Bangladesh Film Archive inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Pathe to collect and preserve historic footages on the Liberation War of Bangladesh, and the declaration of independence by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud was present at the signing event at British Pathe in London, the world’s leading multimedia resource for historic documents, said a release.
The MoU also aims at strengthening the Bangladesh Film Archive.
In accordance with the MoU, Bangladesh Film Archive under a special project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting titled “Collection and Preservation of Liberation War Footage from Home and Abroad and Strengthening Bangladesh Film Archive”, will collect from British Pathe a total of 156 high-quality footages on 1971 War of Independence, and Bangabandhu’s over 23 years of struggle to free Bangladesh and the Bengali nation from systematic oppression.
Bangladesh Film Archive will also use the footages for the non-commercial production of documentaries and audio-visual content, it added.
Bangladesh Film Archive project director Md Mofakkharul Iqbal and Chief Executive Officer of British Pathe Alastair White signed the document on behalf of their respective sides.
On the occasion, Hasan said, “The collection of the historic footages, destroyed after the brutal killing of Bangabandhu in 1975, from one of the world’s best archives will definitely enable to preserve the real history of the declaration of Bangladesh’s independence by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War in 1971.”
The minister hoped that the bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh Film Archive and the British Pathe would continue in future to further enrich the historic audio-visual documents.
Alastair White (CEO of British Pathe) said, “With the critical support of Hasan Mahmud, we have arranged for the cleaning and scanning of 156 historic films for use by the Government of Bangladesh and for inclusion in the Bangladesh Film Archive. We are so grateful to Md Mofakkharul Iqbal and his team at the Bangladesh Film Archive for inviting us to participate in one of the largest and most important projects we’ve ever done. We hope that the films we provide will help in the vital efforts to preserve the history of the Liberation War and honour the people of Bangladesh.”
Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, Minister (Press), Nasrin Mukty, Minister (Political) and Mahfuza Sultana, Counsellor and Head of Chancery of Bangladesh High Commission, London, Md Moniruzzaman, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Film Archive and James Hoyle, Content Manager of British Pathe were present on the occasion, the release said.