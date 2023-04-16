MoU signed to preserve Liberation War footages, declaration of independence

Bangladesh Film Archive inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Pathe to collect and preserve historic footages on the Liberation War of Bangladesh, and the declaration of independence by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud was present at the signing event at British Pathe in London, the world’s leading multimedia resource for historic documents, said a release.

The MoU also aims at strengthening the Bangladesh Film Archive.