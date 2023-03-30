1/11 masterminds, BNP are out to hatch plots: Hasan

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid and Zillur Rahman’s daughter Tania Rahman spoke as special guests at the discussion organized by Zillur Rahman Parishad.
Hasan said, “In 2008 elections, they (BNP) got 29 seats by using all their strengths. They ran away from the 2014 elections. They got only seven seats including reserved seat for women in 2018 election even after forming alliance with all including rightist-leftist, extreme rightist-extreme leftist-Taliban and hiring people like Kamal Hossain”.
The people will elect prime minister Sheikh Hasina again responding to the development and progress taken place across the country under the leadership of her in the last 14 years, he said, adding that BNP has realised that people have turned their backs on BNP due to their ill practice of politics of atrocities and arson attacks.
Hence the perpetrators of one-eleven, BNP and special award winning person have been active internationally and trying to create anarchy in the country, Hasan said, adding, “But the people of Bangladesh will never let it happen again”.
Noting that the next election will be held on time as per the constitution under the Election Commission, he said, “Like all other parliamentary democratic countries, our prime minister will perform her duties as the head of poll-time government during the elections”.
Speaking about former president Zillur Rahman, Hasan paid rich tribute to him (Zillur Rahman).
Referring to the political change over on 11 January in 2007, he said, “Late Zillur Rahman played an extraordinary role in keeping the party (AL) united after one-eleven. As he became the acting president of Awami League, he could lead the movement to free our leader Sheikh Hasina, ignoring a lot of pressure and blood soaked eyes and above all, he kept the party united”.
Hasan added, “We have learned from Zillur Rahman to achieve the target being patient and persistent during the times. In the history of the country and the country’s politics, he will remain alive for ages as a good man and a politician who has no enemy”.
Speaking on the occasion, state minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid recalled his memories about late President Zillur Rahman and prayed for his departed soul.
Tania Rahman requested everyone to pray for eternal peace of the departed soul of his late father.
Presided over by Zillur Rahman Parishad General Secretary Md Aktaruzzaman Khoka and conducted by Rokan Uddin Pathan, AL leaders MA Karim, Advocate ABM Bayezid and freedom fighter Harun-Or-Rashid, and Vice President of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Manik Lal Ghosh spoke at the discussion.