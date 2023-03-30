1/11 masterminds, BNP are out to hatch plots: Hasan

Information and broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said masterminds of 1/11 and BNP are trying to hatch conspiracies, but it will bring no outcome as same thing doesn’t happen repeatedly.

“Perpetrators of one-eleven have been active again in the country and abroad. They are dreaming of a special kind of government. BNP also joined with them as it has realized that they (BNP leaders) have no hope in the elections,” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC), marking the 10th death anniversary of former President Zillur Rahman.