Case filed against AL leader, 32 others over former Jubo League, BCL leaders’ murders

A case has been registered against 33 people including local Awami League leader Abul Kashem Zihadi in connection with the murders of former Jubo League leader Noman and former Chhatra League leader Rakib, UNB reports.
Mahfuzur Rahman, local UP chairman and elder brother of one of the deceased, filed the case against 18 identified and 14-15 unidentified people with Chandraganj Police Station around 1:00 am on Thursday.
Abul Kashem Zihadi, organising secretary of Chandraganj upazila unit of Awami League was among the accused.
No one has been arrested in this connection but a drive is on to arrest the accused.
On 25 April, Abdullah Al Noman, 35, former general secretary of district unit of Jubo League and Rakib Imam, 28, former organising secretary of the district unit of Chhatra League were shot to death allegedly in an attack by their rivals over establishing supremacy in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur.