SC order on Beximco Pharma’s plea against receiver appointment Tuesday
The Appellate Division Monday set Tuesday to pass its order on a civil petition filed on behalf of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., challenging the High Court order to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies.
“Tomorrow for order,” said the three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by justice Md Ashfaqul Islam.
Senior advocate Masood R Sobhan took part in the hearing for a writ petition filed in this regard, while Advocate Fida M Kamal and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan argued for Beximco.
Advocate Md Moniruzzaman stood for Bangladesh Bank.
The High Court on 5 September ordered the appointment of a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies.