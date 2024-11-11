‘Receiver’ appointed in Beximco management

Bangladesh Bank was instructed to recover the money taken by Salman F Rahman from various banks and to bring back the money sent abroad, as per a High Court order issued on 5 September. The court also directed that a report be submitted within four weeks to inform about the actions taken in this regard. The High Court bench, consisting of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul Islam, issued the order after the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.

The writ, filed by senior Supreme Court lawyer Masood R. Sobhan on 5 September, sought information on various issues related to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and other businesses of the group, including details on its debts.

According to the court’s order, Salman F Rahman’s Beximco Group has been instructed to appoint a receiver to attach all the group’s assets. The receiver is also tasked with providing information on the current status and payment of loans in all the group’s affiliated businesses. The court has ordered a response to this ruling within four weeks.

Salman Rahman, who was appointed as the former prime minister’s adviser on industry and investment in 2019, became a dominant figure in controlling the financial sector. His opinions were influential in shaping policy decisions related to the financial sector. Using his power, he allegedly withdrew large sums of money from around 20 banks in the name of loans, without proper transparency. In many cases, Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission relaxed several rules to facilitate these transactions.

According to documents obtained by Prothom Alo, Beximco Group’s total loan amount (including non-funded loans) from eight public and private banks stands at Tk 398.97 billion. These banks also invested Tk 26.16 billion in various Beximco bonds. Additionally, it is reported that Beximco holds loans with other banks and financial institutions.

According to the documents, Salman began taking reckless loans in the financial sector after the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020. His borrowing accelerated further after securing the contract to supply Covid-19 vaccines. By the end of 2020, Beximco Group’s loan from Janata Bank was around Tk 60 billion; it has since increased to approximately Tk 250 billion. Salman Rahman has served as Chairman of IFIC Bank since 2015, and the group’s debt to this bank alone stands at about Tk 80 billion.

Bangladesh Bank officials state that Beximco Group is one of the leading entities in terms of production and employment generation. The appointed receiver’s responsibility will be to ensure that the group’s operations continue without disruption. Additionally, the receiver will also oversee efforts to recover the money that was allegedly withdrawn from the banks without proper transparency.