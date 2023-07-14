CPJ calls to stop using DSA to harass journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged the relevant authorities to drop the ongoing investigation into Adhora Yeasmean, staff correspondent of RTV’s Dhaka office, over a report. The CPJ also has called for an end to the use of the Digital Security Act (DSA) to intimidate journalists.
The CPJ said this in a statement on Thursday, which was tweeted from the twitter handle of CPJ’s Asia branch.
Adhora Yeasmean and her source were sued under the DSA at the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal on 13 May. Earlier on 30 May, RTV aired an investigative report by Adhora Yeasmean about the criminal activities of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif and its leader Shakerul Kabir.
Agitated by the report, a person filed a case against Adhora Yeasmean and her source under the DSA with the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Court. A person relevant to the case spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity.
Adhora Yeasmean has been accused of violating three sections of the DSA in the case. However, Adhora Yeasmean has accused Shakerul Kabir of extortion, forceful occupation of land and violence.
The CPJ statement said the DSA was enacted in 2018. Since then, this law has been used to harass journalists. Prothom Alo correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams was arrested under the DSA in March this year.
In this context United Nations high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk has reiterated his urge to stop using this act against the journalists and leaders of news media.
The CPJ and other rights organisations have urged to repeal the law.
CPJ programme director Carlos Martínez de la Serna said in the statement that, “It is appalling that Bangladeshi journalist Adhora Yeasmean has been targeted under the draconian Digital Security Act for her investigative reporting.”
“Authorities must immediately drop their investigation, stop using the act against journalists, and ensure Yeasmean is not subjected to further retaliation for her work,” she added.
The CPJ tried to reach the Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif leader Shakerul Islam and Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, the investigating officer of the case filed against Adhora. However, they didn’t respond.