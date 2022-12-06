Keraniganj to become first child labour-free zone

The work of building the first model child labour-free district by implementing the Keraniganj project on the outskirts of the capital is already underway. Therefore, Keraniganj is about to become first child labour-free zone', the stakeholders said in a meeting held at a Dhaka hotel Monday.

The meeting was held on the progress of the national action plan prepared in the context of Bangladesh to eliminate child labour by 2025 to achieve Sustainable Development Goal-8 under the initiative of UNICEF Bangladesh and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, reports UNB.