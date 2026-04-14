Folk music-theatre: Folk cultural practices are shrinking

Taking the example of jatrapala (folk theatre), a picture of the shrinking rural arrangements can be seen. According to the Bangladesh Jatrashilpa Unnayan Parishad (Bangladesh Folk Theatre Development Council), the number of folk theatre groups registered with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is now around 205. However, among them, only 40 to 50 groups are actively engaged in regular activities. At one time, during the season, 20 to 50 performances were held across the country, where multiple groups performed in rotation every day in month-long fairs. Now that scene has almost disappeared.

Lakshmi Banik, who has been involved with folk theatre since the age of four, also expressed disappointment. She has been working in folk theatre for about 34 years. Her father was a theatre manager and her mother was a dancer. She told Prothom Alo last Saturday, “Until recently, I had work for 50 to 60 days a year. And in my childhood, I used to get work for 100 to 150 days. Now, if I get work for one or two days a month, I consider myself lucky. Besides, in some places, there have also been incidents of attacks on event structures and arson.” She said the situation has been the worst in the past one and a half years.

The Folk Theatre Development Council, the organisation of artists and technicians involved in folk theatre, said that the number of artists directly involved in this field is 7,000 to 8,000. Among them, 5,000 are professional artists, and another 2,000 to 3,000 people are involved irregularly as amateurs or hobbyists. Including families dependent on this art, the livelihood of 40,000 to 50,000 people depends on this sector. But due to the decline in events, many are living in uncertainty. As a result, new artists are not entering the profession, and older ones are leaving.

Belayet Hossain, president of Bangladesh Folk Theatre Development Council, told Prothom Alo that for half a decade, applications have been made to local administrations to stage performances, but in many cases, permission is not granted. Even when permission is given, various obstructions arise. As a result, large field-based events have almost stopped.

The same situation exists in folk music. According to Banglapedia, the national encyclopedia of Bangladesh published by the Asiatic Society, there were nearly fifty types of folk music in Bangladesh depending on the region. People concerned said that hundreds of songs in genres such as jari, sari, bhatiyali, bhawaiya, murshidi, marfati, baul, gambhira, kirtan, ghatu, jhumur, bolan, alkap, leto, gajan, baramasi, dhamali, patuya, sapure, and khemta are gradually declining.