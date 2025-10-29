Dhaka-Beijing relations won't be affected by any other country: Chinese ambassador

In the wake of the United States' suggestions that Bangladesh should move away from a “China-oriented” approach, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has said that the relationship between Dhaka and Beijing will not be affected because of any other country.

He made these remarks today, Wednesday, during an exchange of views with Bangladesh’s retired ambassadors at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

According to him, the relationship between Bangladesh and China exists for the welfare of the peoples of both countries.

Bangladesh conducts its foreign policy completely independently, not under the guidance of any foreign nation, he said adding, therefore, this relationship will not be undermined through any third country.

The Association of Former Ambassadors (AOFA), as part of its regular activities, organised this exchange with the Chinese ambassador.