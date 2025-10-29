Dhaka-Beijing relations won't be affected by any other country: Chinese ambassador
In the wake of the United States' suggestions that Bangladesh should move away from a “China-oriented” approach, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has said that the relationship between Dhaka and Beijing will not be affected because of any other country.
He made these remarks today, Wednesday, during an exchange of views with Bangladesh’s retired ambassadors at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
According to him, the relationship between Bangladesh and China exists for the welfare of the peoples of both countries.
Bangladesh conducts its foreign policy completely independently, not under the guidance of any foreign nation, he said adding, therefore, this relationship will not be undermined through any third country.
The Association of Former Ambassadors (AOFA), as part of its regular activities, organised this exchange with the Chinese ambassador.
After delivering his speech, the ambassador participated in a question-and-answer session. He was asked about the Dhaka–China relationship in response to remarks made by the potential US ambassador to Bangladesh regarding the same issue.
Last week, Brent Christensen, the US nominee for ambassador to Bangladesh, appeared before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
During the hearing, Washington expressed concern about the Bangladesh–China relationship. In the question-and-answer session, Christensen said that if he were ultimately confirmed for the post in Dhaka, he would raise with Bangladesh the issue of China’s growing presence in the country.
*More to follow...