Bangladesh announces one-day state mourning for deceased Palestinians

Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning on Saturday for the Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attacks, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has announced.
She also called for offering prayers in all mosques after Friday prayers and other places of worship across the country, for the Palestinian victims. The victims of the brutal Israeli attacks are not only Muslims, but also Christian and Jews, she said.
Sheikh Hasina made the announcement on Thursday while addressing a programme arranged in Sarak Bhaban in the city’s Tejgaon area to open 150 newly constructed bridges in 39 districts and 14 newly constructed overpasses simultaneously.
She said Bangladesh will be in the fight to establish the rights of Palestinian people as repeated attacks on Palestine can never be accepted.
“Our stance is that this war will have to be stopped soon. The Palestinian people should get back their due lands occupied by Israel. The lands will have to be given back to the people of Palestine,” she said.
Referring to her Wednesday meeting with envoys of OIC member countries based in Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina said she had asked all to fight unitedly for establishing the rights of Palestinian people.
“We’re also with them. We’ll have to fight. The repeated attacks on them can never be accepted. We can’t accept it,” she said.
She further said Bangladesh has already condemned the way Israel killed Palestinians – innocent people including women and children by attacking a hospital and other places in Palestine.
“It is unbearable to see blood stained faces of children who were killed or injured in bombing attacks by Israel,” she said.
She said Bangladesh will send medicines, dry foods and other necessary items for the people of war-torn Palestine.
“We will send medicines, dry food and necessary commodities for women and children. We’ve taken this step. We’re always beside the dressed people with whatever resources we have,” she added.
The PM already asked the health ministry to take steps for sending medicines to the Palestinians.
In an oblique reference to BNP, Hasina said it was noticed that many still remain silent here on this issue fearing that those behind such incidents would be displeased.
“Those who don’t have courage to raise voice for the oppressed people wage movement demanding the resignation (of the government), which is unfortunate,” she said.