Bangladesh announces one-day state mourning for deceased Palestinians

Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning on Saturday for the Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attacks, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has announced.

She also called for offering prayers in all mosques after Friday prayers and other places of worship across the country, for the Palestinian victims. The victims of the brutal Israeli attacks are not only Muslims, but also Christian and Jews, she said.

Sheikh Hasina made the announcement on Thursday while addressing a programme arranged in Sarak Bhaban in the city’s Tejgaon area to open 150 newly constructed bridges in 39 districts and 14 newly constructed overpasses simultaneously.