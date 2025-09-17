India seeks future-oriented relations with Bangladesh: Pranay Verma
India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has said New Delhi aspires to build a stable, positive, constructive and future-oriented relationship with Dhaka.
According to him, this relationship will be rooted in mutual respect and sensitivity, committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, and with the people of both nations as equal stakeholders in the partnership.
He made the remarks while addressing participants of the 2025 course at the National Defence College (NDC) on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
In his speech, the envoy outlined India’s foreign policy and development strategies.
He highlighted New Delhi’s expanding role in global cooperation, its push for reform in the structures of international governance, and its efforts to safeguard the interests of the Global South—while also advancing India’s own goals of inclusive, sustainable and accelerated national development.
Pranay Verma stressed India’s core foreign policy priorities of “Neighbourhood First,” “Act East,” and the “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, as well as its broader Indo-Pacific outlook, framing them within the long-term trajectory of India–Bangladesh relations.
He noted that the interdependence and geographic proximity between India and Bangladesh should be further deepened, so that their growing economic capacities and future aspirations could create such opportunities that would be mutually rewarding.