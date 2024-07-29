74 aggrieved citizens demand investigation of each death under UN supervision

They noted citizens were especially worried as they thought the actual number of casualties in the attacks of government forces and the ancillary organisations of the governing party was far more. The number could not be confirmed due to the government’s unilateral grip over the internet and the media.

The statement further said there is no precedence of such a large number of casualties in a peaceful movement in the subcontinent, let alone this country, in the last 100 years (except the time of liberation war).

They said they don’t know which language should be used to condemn such killing.

Holding the government responsible for the huge amount of loss of lives, the citizens said violating their oaths and laws, the way several ministers of this government urged the leaders and activists of the party’s student wing to attack the peaceful protesters, this astounded and aggrieved the citizens of the country at home and abroad and well wishers of the country.

They said armoured personnel carriers (APCs) with UN logo were deployed to quell the peaceful protests of the civil citizens of the country, which is a matter of great sadness. The army and border guard also were deployed; curfew was imposed and there was order to shoot at sight. Sound grenades and bullets were allegedly fired from helicopters which is unprecedented in Bangladesh.

Condemning the destruction of assets and installations of the state, the citizens called for bringing to book the perpetrators of the incidents by identifying them through fair and unbiased investigation. They also said that they do not support harassing the general people or oppressing someone who dissents in this excuse.