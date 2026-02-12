From a polling centre in the capital: Casting a vote takes about 2.45min on average
From receiving a signed ballot paper from the assistant presiding officer to casting it in the box after voting in the secret booth — the entire process is taking voters an average of about 2 minutes and 45 seconds. From entering the booth to depositing the ballot, the process takes just over one and a half minutes on average.
Voting in the 13th National Parliament election and referendum is taking place today, Thursday. The above information was obtained by analysing the time taken by voters at a male polling centre at Mirpur University College in the capital in the morning.
At the same centre, some voters appeared confused about the referendum. Some were seen asking what the referendum ballot was for, what they were supposed to do with it, and where to cast it. According to some voters, this confusion has affected the time spent inside the polling station.
Meanwhile, at the Bangladesh–Korea Technical Training Centre in Dhaka-14 constituency, a total of 344 votes had been cast by 9:30am out of 2,799 registered voters — equivalent to 12.29 per cent.