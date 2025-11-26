832 bhori of gold not owned by Sheikh Hasina alone: ACC

Akhtar Hossain, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), disclosed this information today, Wednesday, at a press briefing at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha. He said the ACC has begun examining whether the gold held under the names of Sheikh Hasina and her family members is legally owned or not.

Yesterday, 832 bhori of gold was recovered after opening two lockers registered under Sheikh Hasina’s name at the Motijheel principal branch of Agrani Bank. Amid ongoing discussions about this, ACC DG Akhtar Hossain spoke today about the corruption investigation involving Sheikh Hasina.