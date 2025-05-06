Contact with Arakan Army
Who said what doesn’t matter, says nat’l security adviser
Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser and chief adviser’s high representative on the Rohingya issue, has said Bangladesh, as a sovereign state, will maintain contact with whoever is on the other side of the border to ensure national security, regardless of external opinions.
"We are a sovereign state. Bangladesh will maintain contact with whoever is on the other side of the border for border security. Who said what, it doesn't matter," he told reporters at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Tuesday evening.
The Arakan Army, a separatist group, has taken control of most parts of the Rakhine State in Myanmar. Bangladesh is now maintaining informal contact with the group to safeguard its border. The Myanmar military junta issued a diplomatic note to the interim government, objecting to the communication.
When asked about Myanmar’s objections, Khalilur Rahman said, “Bangladesh is a sovereign state. We will talk to whoever we need to, in our own interest. It doesn’t matter who says what. We have formulated and are implementing an independent foreign policy. Myanmar itself has designated the Arakan Army as a militant group, but they, too, are engaging with them."
He further said, “An issue should be considered that the Arakan Army is now controlling the other side of the border. Bangladesh must manage, protect, and maintain peace along this border. Hence, we will keep in touch with whoever holds power on the other side. If the Myanmar army regains control, we will communicate with them, as we have done in the past."
Expressing concerns about new Rohingya influxes, the national security adviser said, “Bangladesh will not welcome any new infiltration of Rohingyas from Rakhine. Bangladesh is trying to ensure that no more Rohingyas enter the country. We have conveyed this firmly to the Arakan Army. Through the United Nations, we informed the Arakan Army that Bangladesh wants to see Rohingyas represented at all levels in the new administration being formed in Arakan. If the Arakan Army does not ensure that, it will be considered a sign of ethnic cleansing, which Bangladesh cannot support under any circumstances."
When asked if there is any response from the Arakan Army, Khalilur Rahman said, "Not yet. We have placed questions. Once we receive a response, we will assess what kind of responses we are receiving.” He also mentioned it as a test for the Arakan Army as there is no grey area – it's either black or white. Whether they are in favour of ethnic cleansing, or against it.
Over the understanding between the interim government and the military government in Myanmar, he said, "We have understanding with them. When Myanmar faced an earthquake recently, assistance was extended from Bangladesh, without waiting for a formal request from Myanmar. We have communications with Myanmar on Rohingya, trade, and all other issues. Communication with all sides is a must if one wants to solve a problem. Otherwise, there will be no solution.”
Asked whether engaging with the Arakan Army contradicts Bangladesh’s stance on Myanmar’s sovereignty, he said, "No. Engaging with the Arakan Army is a practical necessity. They control the other side of the border, and we have to work with them.”
On the proposed humanitarian corridor, he said they will see if all sides agree on the issue. Also, a consensus does not ensure humanitarian assistance. There are some other issues, including the Arakan Army’s compliance about maintaining representation of Rohingya in the new administration in Rakhine.