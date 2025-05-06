Who said what doesn’t matter, says nat’l security adviser

Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser and chief adviser’s high representative on the Rohingya issue, has said Bangladesh, as a sovereign state, will maintain contact with whoever is on the other side of the border to ensure national security, regardless of external opinions.

"We are a sovereign state. Bangladesh will maintain contact with whoever is on the other side of the border for border security. Who said what, it doesn't matter," he told reporters at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Tuesday evening.

The Arakan Army, a separatist group, has taken control of most parts of the Rakhine State in Myanmar. Bangladesh is now maintaining informal contact with the group to safeguard its border. The Myanmar military junta issued a diplomatic note to the interim government, objecting to the communication.