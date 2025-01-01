Casualties from mob lynching more than doubled in 2024: ASK

The number of people killed in mob lynching has more than doubled in 2024 as compared to the previous year, human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has said.

The organisation said this in a report on the rights situation in the country in 2024. The report says the incidents of killing people in the name of mob justice were quite concerning.

The ASK published the report on Tuesday, the last day of the year. The agency prepared the report on the basis of media reports. It says some 128 people were killed in mob violence in 2024, including 57 in Dhaka division, 19 in Rajshahi, 17 in Chattogram, 14 in Khulna, seven in Barishal, five each in Rangpur and Mymensingh and four in Sylhet.