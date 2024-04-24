Thailand rolls out red carpet for PM Hasina

A red carpet was rolled out to accord warm reception to prime minister Sheikh Hasina as she arrived in Bangkok this afternoon on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

On her arrival at Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok at 01:08 pm (local time), the premier was received by Puangpet Chunlaiad, minister attached to the Thai Prime Minister's Office.

She was given a guard of honour and a 19-round gun-salute at the airport.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier left Dhaka by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 10:13 am (BD time) to pay the six-day tour, which is both a bilateral and multilateral visit.

