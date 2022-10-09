PM Hasina to open Kalna bridge Monday

Residents of Gopalganj, Narail, Jashore, Benapole, Satkhira and north-western districts in the country have been eagerly waiting to cross the bridge since the inauguration date was announced.
Ashrafuzzaman said the country's first six-lane bridge is a Nielsen-Lohse Arch typebridge.
"The length of the bridge is 690 meters and the width is 27.1 meters. The six-lane connecting road on both sides is about 4 and half kilometers," he added.
The total cost of construction of the bridge is about Tk 9.6 billion which has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Cross Border Road Network Improvement Project of the Department of Roads and Highways.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of Kalna Bridge in January 2015.