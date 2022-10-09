PM Hasina to open Kalna bridge Monday

In a filip to residents of the country's north-western districts, the long-awaited Kalna Bridge, the first six-lane bridge in Bangladesh will be inaugurated Monday, bridging the Madhumati River in Narail, reports UNB.



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the 690-metre bridge, also known as Madhumati Bridge, via video conference.

The bridge is totally ready to become fullyoperational as soon as it is inaugurated, said Ashrafuzzaman, project manager of Madhumati Bridge and executive engineer of roads and highways department in Narail.