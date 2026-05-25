Metro rail, trains: How to avail special discounts for elderly, persons with disabilities

Senior citizens (aged 65 and above), persons with disabilities, and people with special needs will receive special discounts on travel by metro rail.

To avail themselves of the benefit, elderly passengers must show their National Identity Card, while persons with disabilities or special needs must present the “Subarna” identity card issued under the Ministry of Social Welfare. They will receive the discount while traveling alone. In such cases, passengers will receive a 25 per cent discount on tickets.

In addition to the metro rail, elderly and physically disabled persons will now also receive a 25 per cent fare discount on train travel.