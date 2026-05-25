Metro rail, trains: How to avail special discounts for elderly, persons with disabilities
Senior citizens (aged 65 and above), persons with disabilities, and people with special needs will receive special discounts on travel by metro rail.
To avail themselves of the benefit, elderly passengers must show their National Identity Card, while persons with disabilities or special needs must present the “Subarna” identity card issued under the Ministry of Social Welfare. They will receive the discount while traveling alone. In such cases, passengers will receive a 25 per cent discount on tickets.
In addition to the metro rail, elderly and physically disabled persons will now also receive a 25 per cent fare discount on train travel.
The programme was inaugurated today, Monday, around 12:30 pm at the Farmgate Metro Station in the capital by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam. He announced the fare discount for metro rail travel there. He also said that after the holy Eid-ul-Azha, students would receive a 25 per cent discount on metro rail fares as well.
The minister also announced that, to ensure safe travel for women during Eid journeys, one special coach will be reserved for women from today on two intercity train routes — Chattogram and Sylhet.
Sheikh Robiul Alam said the decision had finally been implemented after long-standing demands. He added that authorities also plan to introduce the same facility for students. However, determining a method to verify student identities is taking some time. Authorities are working to introduce the same kind of discount for students after Eid.
What passengers must do to avail discount
Passengers must comply with several conditions to receive the fare concession. According to a press release from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, the following conditions will apply:
1. The benefit will apply only to single-trip tickets.
2. Through National Identity Card verification, passenger information, fingerprints, and necessary travel-related information will be stored in the relevant software or app.
3. After registration is completed, passengers will receive a unique ID. At the same time, a text message (SMS) will be sent to the registered mobile number.
4. Each passenger may purchase a maximum of one discounted ticket against one National Identity Card each time.
5. Discounted tickets cannot be transferred to another person. If evidence of transfer is found, action will be taken according to existing regulations.
6. Eligible passengers will receive priority service when collecting tickets.
Special coaches for women
Regarding the introduction of special coaches for women during Eid travel, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the Prime Minister called him last night after considering the difficulties faced by female passengers during Eid journeys. After discussions with the railway secretary, a quick decision was made.
From today, one coach each on the “Sonar Bangla” train on the Dhaka–Chattogram route and the Dhaka–Sylhet intercity train will be reserved exclusively for women. This arrangement will remain in effect until before Eid. He also said that during the return Eid journeys, one coach on all intercity trains will be reserved for women.
Accident involving rod-laden truck
When asked about the accident in Kalihati upazila of Tangail, where 15 people were killed after a truck carrying iron rods overturned, the minister said preliminary information suggests the accident occurred because passengers had boarded the rod-laden truck. Quoting injured passengers, he said the driver had been warned but ignored the warnings.
Sheikh Robiul Alam said lack of passenger awareness is also a cause of many accidents. He noted that open trucks or cargo vehicles are not suitable for passenger transport and urged people to avoid traveling in such vehicles. However, he also claimed that law enforcement agencies are monitoring highways.
Regarding the pressure of homebound travelers during Eid, Sheikh Robiul Alam said more than 15 million people could leave Dhaka within two days. However, many passengers, instead of purchasing tickets from designated counters and traveling according to rules, try to board moving vehicles while standing on highways, creating dangerous situations.