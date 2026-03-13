As governments change, so does the president’s speech

At that time, he sharply criticised parties that had boycotted the 2024 Bangladeshi general election held on 7 January. Alluding to the BNP and Jamaat, he said a certain group had attempted to obstruct the country’s democratic journey through violence.

Regarding that controversial election, Shahabuddin had said it was successful due to spontaneous participation by the people and that the steps taken by the government and the Election Commission had been effective. At that time he ended his speech with the slogan “Joy Bangla.” This time he concluded with “Bangladesh Zindabad.”

One reason for the controversy surrounding the president’s speech is its nature. Traditionally, such an address is not written by the president himself; it is prepared by the government or the cabinet. The president reads it in parliament, after which it becomes the subject of parliamentary discussion.

But the current parliament has been formed in a very different political context. The fall of a fascist regime came at the cost of many lives, and the parliament has begun its journey amid expectations of fundamental changes to the state.

Parliament leader Tarique Rahman has also said that the national parliament will be the centre of all state activities. This raises the question: will the president’s address remain merely a government-written statement, or will it also reflect the personal position of the holder of the country’s highest constitutional office?