Denmark highlights carbon markets for unlocking climate investments in Bangladesh

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh, hosted a dialogue titled "Climate Talk: Exploring a Robust Carbon Market in Bangladesh” today, Thursday, at Bay Edge Gallery in the capital. The event brought together over 80 participants, and the panel session featured representatives from the Government of Bangladesh, the private sector, academia and the development community to explore opportunities and challenges in developing a credible and inclusive carbon market for the country, said a press release.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Christian Brix Møller of Denmark to Bangladesh highlighted that while Bangladesh contributes less than 0. per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it faces some of the world’s most severe climate risks. “This can be seen as climate injustice, but also as an opportunity for leadership and investments. With the right partnerships and policies, Bangladesh can turn climate challenges into sustainable and inclusive growth. Carbon markets can play a central role in this transformation,” he said.