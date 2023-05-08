3 more held over Cumilla Jubo League leader murder

Police arrested three more accused in connection with the murder of a Jubo League leader in Cumilla’s Daudkandi upazila, UNB reports.

They are Md Robi of Jiarkandi area of Titas upazila of Comilla district, Md Shahparan of the same area and Sumon Hossain of Lalpur area.

Police conducted a drive in Narayanganj’s Madanpur area on Sunday night and arrested them, Cumilla District Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan said in a press conference on Monday.