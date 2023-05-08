3 more held over Cumilla Jubo League leader murder

Police arrested three more accused in connection with the murder of a Jubo League leader in Cumilla’s Daudkandi upazila, UNB reports.
They are Md Robi of Jiarkandi area of Titas upazila of Comilla district, Md Shahparan of the same area and Sumon Hossain of Lalpur area.
Police conducted a drive in Narayanganj’s Madanpur area on Sunday night and arrested them, Cumilla District Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan said in a press conference on Monday.
The law enforcers have arrested six people so far in connection with the murder of Jubo leader Jamal Hussain.
Earlier, RAB arrested Ismail Hossain, 36, Shahinul Islam Sohel Sikder, 46 and Shah Alam, 38 from Chattogram and Dhaka on Saturday night. They are all named as accused in the case filed over the murder.
Ismail was arrested from Agrabad in Chattogram and the other two were from Rayerbagh and Kalshi in Dhaka, Lieutenant Colonel Tanveer Mohammad Pasha, the company commander of RAB-11 CPC-1, said during a press conference on Sunday.
The arrested accused said that there was a dispute between them and the slain Jubo League leader for many days, he added.
Jamal Hossain, 38, the joint convener of Titas Upazila Jubo League and a businessman of Gauripur market, was shot dead at Gouripur Bazar in Daudkandi of Cumilla on Sunday (30 April).
Later, a case was filed at Daudkandi police station following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife Popi Akter on Tuesday.