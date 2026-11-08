Bangladesh Bank offers special facility to curb price hikes of 10 commodities ahead of Ramadan

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks to keep cash margin requirements at the minimum level, based on banker-customer relationships, when opening letters of credit (LCs) for importing 10 essential commodities, including edible oil, sugar, chickpeas, onions and dates, ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The central bank said the initiative was aimed at facilitating imports of essential consumer goods and keeping market prices within an affordable range. If price increases can be prevented, consumers will be able to buy these commodities at relatively resonable prices.

Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard on Sunday and sent it to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all scheduled banks in the country.

The circular said the directive, issued under the authority granted by Section 45 of the Bank Company Act 1991, would come into immediate effect and remain valid until 15 March 2027.