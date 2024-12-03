Army chief vows to develop army into a well-trained modern force

Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-Uz-Zaman has vowed to develop the Bangladesh Army into a well-trained, well-disciplined and modern force as he addressed the ‘President Parade’ at the Bhataiary BMA Parade Ground in Chattogram today, Tuesday.

The Army chief also asked the newly commissioned officers to be entrusted with the sacred responsibility of protecting the country's hard-earned independence and sovereignty by taking the oath.

The ‘President Parade’ was held on the occasion of commissioning the officer cadets of the 87th BMA Long Course and 59th Special Course of Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Chattogram amid a colourful ceremony.