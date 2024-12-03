Army chief vows to develop army into a well-trained modern force
Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-Uz-Zaman has vowed to develop the Bangladesh Army into a well-trained, well-disciplined and modern force as he addressed the ‘President Parade’ at the Bhataiary BMA Parade Ground in Chattogram today, Tuesday.
The Army chief also asked the newly commissioned officers to be entrusted with the sacred responsibility of protecting the country's hard-earned independence and sovereignty by taking the oath.
The ‘President Parade’ was held on the occasion of commissioning the officer cadets of the 87th BMA Long Course and 59th Special Course of Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Chattogram amid a colourful ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, the army chief thanked the Commandant of the Academy, all officers concerned , JCOs, NCOs, soldiers and civilian officials for making the programme a success, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday evening.
The Chief of Army Staff inspected the parade and took salute in the “President Parade” event as the chief guest. He also distributed awards among meritorious cadets.
After three years of rigorous military training, a total of 213 officer cadets of 87th BMA Long Course and 14 officer cadets of 59th BMA Special Course and four trainee officers received commission in the Bangladesh Army through this wonderful parade.
There are 207 male and 24 female commissioned officers in the Bangladesh Army, the ISPR release mentioned.
Battalion Senior under Officer Abdullah Al Arafat of 87th BMA obtained the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ as the best cadet in the Long Course and the ‘Chief of the Army Gold Medal’ for his outstanding performance in the military affairs.
After the formal oath taken by the graduating cadets to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country, their parents and visiting guests also adorned the new officers with the rank-badges.
Earlier on his arrival at the BMA parade ground, the army chief was received by General Officer Commanding, Army Training and Doctrine Command, General Officer Commanding, 24 Infantry Division and Area Commander Chattogram Area and BMA Commandant.
Commandant of friendly country Sri Lankan Military Academy, local and foreign high military and civil officials, parents and guardians of newly commissioned officers and media personalities witnessed the colorful ‘President Parade’.