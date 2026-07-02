State-controlled human rights commission would be suicidal for govt: Iftekharuzzaman

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has warned that imposing an ineffective, government-controlled National Human Rights Commission on the public would ultimately be self-defeating for the government itself.

He said those who fail to establish an effective institution end up acting against their own interests.

“They create a Frankenstein for themselves. Power is never permanent. An institution that is politicised today will eventually produce the negative consequences of its own ineffectiveness, and those responsible for creating it will themselves become its victims,” he said.