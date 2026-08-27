30 ministers, state ministers and whips to oversee law and order

The responsibility for supervising and coordinating government activities in the country's 64 districts has been assigned to 30 ministers, state ministers, and whips of the national parliament.

Some of them have been given responsibility for one district, while others have been assigned two to three districts.

The appointed individuals will oversee law and order, control of corruption and drugs, governance, transparency, accountability, and development activities in the respective districts.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Thursday, announced the distribution of these responsibilities.

The notification stated that during the previous fascist regime, although development allocations existed on paper in various districts of the country, there was massive looting through widespread corruption.

A portion of the looted money was laundered abroad, which has been reported in national and international media. The remaining portion was used domestically for activities harmful to social stability, public safety, and national security, including drug abuse.