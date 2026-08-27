30 ministers, state ministers and whips to oversee law and order
The responsibility for supervising and coordinating government activities in the country's 64 districts has been assigned to 30 ministers, state ministers, and whips of the national parliament.
Some of them have been given responsibility for one district, while others have been assigned two to three districts.
The appointed individuals will oversee law and order, control of corruption and drugs, governance, transparency, accountability, and development activities in the respective districts.
A notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Thursday, announced the distribution of these responsibilities.
The notification stated that during the previous fascist regime, although development allocations existed on paper in various districts of the country, there was massive looting through widespread corruption.
A portion of the looted money was laundered abroad, which has been reported in national and international media. The remaining portion was used domestically for activities harmful to social stability, public safety, and national security, including drug abuse.
In this situation, ministers, state ministers, and whips have been given responsibilities to ensure law and order, control of corruption and drugs, and governance at the district level. The decision has been made following Article 55 (2) of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the rules of procedure, as mentioned in the notification.
According to the list of distribution of responsibilities: Iqbal Hasan Mahmud has been assigned to Rajshahi and Natore; Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain to Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, and Panchagarh; Abdul Awal Mintoo to Lakshmipur; Nitai Roy Chowdhury to Chuadanga; and Khondaker Abdul Muktadir to Habiganj.
Ariful Haque Choudhury has been assigned to Moulvibazar. Md Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie to Chattogram; M Rashiduzzaman Millat to Sherpur, Mymensingh, and Netrokona; Asadul Habib Dulu to Thakurgaon and Dinajpur; and Md Asaduzzaman to Khulna, Satkhira, and Bagerhat.
Zakaria Taher has been assigned to Feni and Noakhali; Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain Bakul to Manikganj and Munshiganj; Saching Prue to Cox's Bazar; and Md Shariful Alam to Tangail and Narsingdi.
Shama Obaed Islam to Madaripur and Shariatpur; Aninda Islam Amit to Meherpur, Kushtia, and Jhenaidah; Abdul Bari to Bogura and Chapainawabganj; and Sultan Salauddin to Dhaka district.
The responsibility for the three hill districts of Khagrachari, Bandarban, and Rangamati has been assigned to Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin. Habibur Rashid to Gazipur and Narayanganj; Md Rajib Ahsan to Barguna, Patuakhali, and Pirojpur; and Mir Shahe Alam to Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Kurigram.
Farzana Sharmin to Sirajganj and Pabna; Sheikh Faridul Islam to Jashore, Magura, and Narail; Imran Khan Chowdhury to Jamalpur and Kishoreganj; and Ahmed Sohel Manzur to Barishal, Bhola, and Jhalakathi. Mohammad Shamim Kaiser to Joypurhat and Naogaon; Md GK Gaus to Sylhet and Sunamganj; Mia Nuruddin Ahmed to Rajbari, Faridpur, and Gopalganj; and ABM Ashraf Uddin (Nizan) to Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, and Chandpur.
According to the notification, the appointed ministers, state ministers, and whips will provide necessary advice to the government offices in the respective districts to maintain law and order, control drug abuse and illegal trafficking, prevent smuggling, and combat old crimes.
Additionally, they will oversee the implementation of the government's election manifesto, poverty alleviation, employment creation, and various developmental and public welfare programmes. They may also participate in various meetings of the districts to provide advice if needed.