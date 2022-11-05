China interested to invest in Teesta barrage project: Li Jiming

China is interested in investing in the Teesta Barrage project and the country will give all assistance if Bangladesh government wants to implement it.

China’s ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming made this remark at a discussion organised by ‘Bangladesh-China Silk Forum’ at a city hotel on Saturday. The event was organised to mark 20th congress of the Chinese ruling Communist Party.

Saying that China is actively considering the project, Ji Liming said China will implement it if Bangladesh really thinks about it.