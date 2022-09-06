Hasina, Modi inaugurate Rampal power plant

“Powering the India-Bangladesh partnership! PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. Being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme, the project will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid,” Arindam Bagchi twitted on Tuesday.
According to a BSS report, the power plant is being constructed at a cost of about 2 billion dollar with India providing 1.6 billion as development assistance under concessional financing scheme.
Prior to this virtual inauguration, both prime ministers held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi followed by witnessing the exchange of seven memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed between Bangladesh and India.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is now in India on a 4-day official visit.