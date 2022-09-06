Bangladesh

Hasina, Modi inaugurate Rampal power plant

Diplomatic Correspondent
from New Delhi
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have jointly inaugurated the unit-I of the 1320-megawatt of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, located in Rampal of Bagerhat.

They unveiled the power plant virtually from Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi disclosed this in a twitter.

“Powering the India-Bangladesh partnership! PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. Being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme, the project will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid,” Arindam Bagchi twitted on Tuesday.

According to a BSS report, the power plant is being constructed at a cost of about 2 billion dollar with India providing 1.6 billion as development assistance under concessional financing scheme.

Prior to this virtual inauguration, both prime ministers held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi followed by witnessing the exchange of seven memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed between Bangladesh and India.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is now in India on a 4-day official visit.

