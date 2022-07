A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding train in Khulna city on Thursday night, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased youth was identified as Md Alamin, son of Anwar Munshi of Khulna.

The accident occurred around 10.30pm when Alamin was taking a stroll on the railway track in the Daultapur level crossing area, said Molla Kabir Ahmed, an inspector at Railway police station.