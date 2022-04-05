Youth stabbed to death in Munshiganj

Two friends guarding a potato farm in Munshiganj Sadar upazila were stabbed allegedly by assailants in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving one dead on the spot, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Mizan Khan, son of Akbar Khan of the Sumar Dhalikandi area. His friend, Abdur Rahman, 22, is being treated at Munshiganj General Hospital.