Youth stabbed to death in Munshiganj

The alleged crime occurred around 1.30am in the farm owned by Mizan’s cousin Sumon Dhali when the two victims fell asleep while guarding the yield.
Mizan’s cousin Sumon claimed the murder was planned by another local land owner, named Mizi.
“Some two months ago, Mizan had an altercation with Mizi over irrigation. That day, Mizi threatened to take revenge. We demand exemplary punishment for the murderers,” he said.
Sumon Deb, additional superintendent of Munshiganj Police, said, “We got a clue that at least five people attacked the two youths. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.”
Cops have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, he added.