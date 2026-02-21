President, prime minister, opposition leader pay tribute to language martyrs

At the first hour of 21 February, President Md Shahabuddin paid tribute to the Language Movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid tribute right afterwards.

At 12:01 am early today, Saturday, marking the first hour of Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day, President Md Shahabuddin laid a wreath at the Shaheed Minar first. He was followed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The timeless song of Ekushey “Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari” (“My brothers’ blood-stained 21 February, can I ever forget?”) was played over the loudspeaker at the time.