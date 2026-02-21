President, prime minister, opposition leader pay tribute to language martyrs
At the first hour of 21 February, President Md Shahabuddin paid tribute to the Language Movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid tribute right afterwards.
At 12:01 am early today, Saturday, marking the first hour of Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day, President Md Shahabuddin laid a wreath at the Shaheed Minar first. He was followed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The timeless song of Ekushey “Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari” (“My brothers’ blood-stained 21 February, can I ever forget?”) was played over the loudspeaker at the time.
After placing the wreaths, the president and the prime minister stood in silence for some time, paying deep respect to the memory of the Language Movement martyrs. Earlier, they were received at the Shaheed Minar premises by the vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan.
After paying tribute, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offered prayers (dua and munajat) for the martyrs. The Khatib of Dhaka University Central Mosque, Nazir Mahmud, led the prayers. The prime minister then laid a wreath along with members of the cabinet.
Later, in his capacity as chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he placed another wreath accompanied by members of the party’s standing committee. He also paid tribute together with his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima Rahman.
Following the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan laid wreaths in tribute.
Afterwards, the leader of the opposition and ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, paid tribute at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the 11-party electoral alliance, accompanied by newly elected members of parliament.
Present on the occasion were Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer ATM Azharul Islam and Mujibur Rahman, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossen, and NCP southern region organiser Hasnat Abdullah, among others. They also offered prayers for the martyrs after laying wreaths.
Subsequently, ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats stationed in Dhaka paid their respects to the Language Movement martyrs. They were followed by the election commission, the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister.
Thereafter, the vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, the University Teachers’ Association, and various political parties, organisations and institutions laid wreaths in phases.
For paying tribute at the first hour of 21 February, multi-layered security arrangements were put in place around the Central Shaheed Minar area. The entire premises have been placed under surveillance through 64 cameras.
In addition to regular police deployment, SWAT, the dog squad, the bomb disposal team and the crime scene unit are stationed there. Intelligence surveillance and cyber monitoring are also being carried out.
In the interest of discipline and security, traffic diversions were put in place at seven points around the Shaheed Minar area: Shahbagh Crossing, Nilkhet Crossing, Shahidullah Hall Crossing, High Court Crossing, Chankharpul Crossing, Palashi Crossing and Bakshibazar Crossing. These diversions were implemented on Friday evening.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) advised city residents wishing to pay tribute to proceed to the Central Shaheed Minar via Palashi Mor and Jagannath Hall Crossing. No other routes would be permitted.
After paying tribute, visitors must exit via Ramna Crossing towards Doel Chattar or through Chankharpul. All are requested to follow the designated routes in the interest of order and security.