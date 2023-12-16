Laxity in freedom fighters' grave preservation project despite repeated extensions

The project undertaken to preserve the valiant freedom fighters’ graves has been moving at a snail’s pace, though the authorities have already extended the project completion deadline twice.
Under the project, the authorities had planned to preserve 20,000 graves at the initial phase by 2021. But only 3,600 graves have been preserved throughout the last five years, with an additional 900 under the preservation process.
Preserving the freedom fighters’ graves was an electoral promise of Awami League in the previous three elections.
Officials concerned blamed complications in design revisions and identification of burial sites for the slow pace of the project.
The authorities undertook the Tk 4.61 billion project in June, 2018, to preserve graves of freedom fighters who died during and after the Liberation war. It received approval from the executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC) the following October.
The project planned to preserve 86,400 graves in total, with 20,000 graves in the initial phase. It also specified that the monuments will be designed with consideration of the freedom fighters’ religious beliefs.
The liberation war affairs ministry, the project implementing authority, said the project is being delayed due to complications in the monument design, alongside some other issues.
Monirul Islam, deputy secretary of the ministry and director of the project, said, “The project did not gain remarkable progress as the tomb measurement is too large and the design is not error-free. Having failed to advance the project, its tenure has been extended. ”
He further said the tomb size and design have been revised down later. The estimated cost per tomb was around Tk 212,000 in the initial plan and it was reduced to Tk 144,000 later. Hence, the revised project cost stood at Tk 3.32 billion from Tk 4.61 billion.
The identification of grave sites, particularly with adequate evidence, emerged as a major setback for the project. Complications in ensuring enough space further impeded the project.
The entire project was supposed to be completed in 2024, while the initial phase by 2021.
To expedite the project, the authorities added the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) to the grave identification committees, alongside local freedom fighters.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque acknowledged the project's slow progress and attributed it to frequent changes in project director as well as lack of manpower.
Meanwhile, the parliamentary standing committee on liberation war affairs ministry vented anger about the project in September, 2022, citing the collapse of a freedom fighter's tombstone in Lalmonirhat district.
It raised an allegation of using substandard materials and neglect in the project and recommended an investigation into the Lalmonirhat incident and potential irregularities in other areas.
In a separate meeting in following November, the committee identified flaws in boundary wall construction and name plate installations and served show cause notices to project officials, along with recommendations of disciplinary actions if necessary.
He said they issued letters to the UNOs with requests to oversee the grave identification and construction work.