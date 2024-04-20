Eid and Pahela Baishakh celebrated in San Antonio

One such event was organized by the Bangladeshi Association in San Antonio (BASA), serving as a poignant reminder of our deep-rooted connection to Bengali culture and traditions.

At the heart of the celebrations was a spirit of unity and resilience. BASA not only facilitated the jubilant festivities but also recognized the academic achievements of 15 Bangladeshi students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, and PhD studies in San Antonio. During the reception, San Antonio City Mayor Ron Nirenberg presented scholarships adorned with cash awards, certificates, and frames, highlighting the community's commitment to nurturing future generations.

The festivities were a delight, showcasing a kaleidoscope of Bengali culture. From traditional songs and dances to delectable Bengali cuisine, including bhorta, bhajis, curries, and homemade sweets, attendees reveled in the richness of our heritage. Children, youths, and adults alike participated in cultural performances, recitations of Bengali poetry, and staged dramas.

This year’s BASA scholarship recipients include Kazi Sufia Jahan, Anika Ibnat, Kashfia Hassan, Rakibul Shohan, Md. Imran Hasan, Mehnaz Abid, Sudman Sakib Nuhash, Aliya Islam, Shimul Debnath, Prianka Rani Saha, Md Mohsin, Mahmud Mostafa, Marium Begum, Nujhat Sayma, and Md Owasim Uddin Bhuyan.

The Bangladeshi Association in San Antonio, Texas, is dedicated to fostering cultural, social, and educational activities while providing support and networking opportunities for its members. It aims to create a sense of community and belonging for Bangladeshis living in the area. In addition to cultural events, BASA is actively involved in educational initiatives, including providing scholarships and academic support to Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in San Antonio.