Jaiswal declines to comment on reports that Delhi wants Bangladesh to send military aircraft to bring Hasina back
India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not respond to a question about media reports that New Delhi wants Bangladesh to send a military aircraft to bring ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country.
A journalist raised the issue during a question-and-answer session at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs briefing in New Delhi on Friday.
The journalist said, “There are a few reports saying that New Delhi wants Bangladesh to send a military aircraft to bring (former) prime minister Sheikh Hasina back from New Delhi, and has also sought assurances that she will be given an opportunity to appeal her death sentence and face a fresh trial over the 2024 crackdown. Any confirmation or communication regarding that?”
The spokesperson did not answer the question. He said, “On the other question you had raised several scenarios, I have nothing to say on that.”
More questions concerning Sheikh Hasina were raised at the briefing. A journalist asked whether her possible return would be through a land port or by air. The journalist also wanted to know whether the Indian government had made any preparations for Hasina’s return or was concerned about the complicated issue. Jaiswal did not answer these questions or make any comment.
The Bangladesh government has been requesting India to extradite Sheikh Hasina under the extradition treaty between the two countries. Hasina has been sentenced to death in a crimes against humanity case over the killings during the July mass uprising. India has yet to respond to the request.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina has announced that she wants to return to Bangladesh in December, at any cost. Reuters recently reported that Hasina had written to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a passport and national identity card.
On Thursday, BBC Bangla published a report on Sheikh Hasina’s announcement that she would return to Bangladesh. The report suggested that Hasina had not announced her return without India’s consent. However, it mentioned two conditions set by India.
First, Sheikh Hasina had arrived in India aboard a military aircraft of the Bangladesh Army. If she is to be taken back, the Bangladesh Army will have to carry out that task as well. Her return could be by land or by air. The second condition was that Bangladesh would have to assure India that Hasina would have the opportunity to appeal her death sentence and that the trial over the July killings would begin afresh.
At Friday’s briefing, Jaiswal was asked about the reports and whether there was any truth to them. He was also asked whether the government would say that reports of such an initiative were untrue. In response, the spokesperson repeatedly said that he had nothing to say or comment on the matter.
In response to a question about Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, Jaiswal repeated his earlier position. He said, “Extradition is a legal matter and it will be dealt with accordingly.”
The briefing also addressed the postponement of the India-Bangladesh consular dialogue. Asked why the meeting, scheduled to be held in Dhaka on 17 and 18 November, had been postponed, Jaiswal said it would take place on a mutually convenient date.
Jaiswal further said that many reports had emerged following the postponement of the consular meeting. Several reports had also been published in India.
He said, “India desires a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. Accordingly, initiatives have been taken and meetings held under structured mechanisms in areas such as trade, railways, water resources, and border management, among others.”
Following up on his response, Jaiswal also said the two countries’ consular dialogue would also discuss matters relating to revised travel arrangements. The meeting would be held on a mutually convenient date. India remained ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through the existing mechanisms, including at the technical level. In short, the consular dialogue would take place on a date convenient to both countries.