Jaiswal declines to comment on reports that Delhi wants Bangladesh to send military aircraft to bring Hasina back

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not respond to a question about media reports that New Delhi wants Bangladesh to send a military aircraft to bring ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country.

A journalist raised the issue during a question-and-answer session at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

The journalist said, “There are a few reports saying that New Delhi wants Bangladesh to send a military aircraft to bring (former) prime minister Sheikh Hasina back from New Delhi, and has also sought assurances that she will be given an opportunity to appeal her death sentence and face a fresh trial over the 2024 crackdown. Any confirmation or communication regarding that?”

The spokesperson did not answer the question. He said, “On the other question you had raised several scenarios, I have nothing to say on that.”