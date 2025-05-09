Probe report against Hasina to be submitted Monday: ICT prosecutor
The investigation agency will submit its findings to the international crimes tribunal (ICT) in a case filed against Sheikh Hasina over her involvement in mass killings and crimes against humanity during the July uprising.
Md Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor of the tribunal, made the disclosure in a post on Facebook on Friday.
As per rules, the investigation agency will first submit its report to the chief prosecutor’s office, who will review the report and submit to the tribunal in the form of formal charge.
In his post, Tajul Islam wrote that he is expecting the investigation report to be submitted to him on Monday. Later, the formal trial against Sheikh Hasina will begin through the submission of a formal charge in the case.
The tribunal was reformed following the ouster of the Awami League government through a mass uprising on 5 August last year. In the reformed tribunal, the first case was filed against Sheikh Hasina on allegations of carrying out mass killings and crimes against humanity.
Later, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the former inspector general of the police who served during the uprising, was accused in the case.
In this case, the time of submitting the investigation report was extended three times. On 2 April, the prosecution sought an extension in the submission period, and the tribunal extended it by two months until 24 June.
However, the investigation is being completed before the deadline, as disclosed by the chief prosecutor in the Facebook post.