Probe report against Hasina to be submitted Monday: ICT prosecutor

The investigation agency will submit its findings to the international crimes tribunal (ICT) in a case filed against Sheikh Hasina over her involvement in mass killings and crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

Md Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor of the tribunal, made the disclosure in a post on Facebook on Friday.

As per rules, the investigation agency will first submit its report to the chief prosecutor’s office, who will review the report and submit to the tribunal in the form of formal charge.