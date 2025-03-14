UN chief backs Bangladesh reforms, voices concern over Rohingya aid cuts

Visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed his full support for the reform process initiated by Bangladesh's Interim Government and voiced concern for declining humanitarian aid for more than a million Rohingya refugees living in the country's southeast.

The UN Secretary General, who arrived here on a four- day visit on Thursday, reaffirmed the UN's commitment for Bangladesh's reform agenda and voiced his concern for "one of the most discriminated peoples" in the world during a meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office in the capital.

"I want to express our total commitment to the reform process. We are here to support your reforms. We wish you all the best. Whatever we can do, let us know," the UN Secretary General told Professor Yunus during his hour-long meeting.