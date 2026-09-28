Mirpur Radda Health Centre
Vaccination and health services continue in damaged centre, no water-electricity
Health services, including vaccination, continued for the third consecutive day at the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a private maternal and child health centre in Mirpur-1, Dhaka, after the facility was demolished.
At around 10:30 am today, Monday health workers began vaccinating children inside one of the centre’s damaged rooms.
On Saturday and Sunday, they had conducted the vaccination programme outside the centre, beside the road, under a tarpaulin.
A visit to the centre today, Monday found health workers sitting at desks and tables inside a damaged room. The room had 8 to 10 chairs for children and mothers who had come for vaccination.
However, the room still had no electricity connection. As a result, mothers and children were struggling in the heat, and several children were seen crying.
Crowds of curious people and leaders and activists of various organisations had gathered around the centre.
Workers were also removing broken concrete, pieces of brick and other debris from the centre’s other rooms and the rubble. This was causing dust to rise around the room where health services were continuing.
Mohammad Rony brought his 18-month-old son, Alif Hossain, to the centre for vaccination in the morning. He said his wife had received treatment, medical tests and consultations at the centre since before their son was born. After his birth, the family had also brought him to the centre for all his vaccinations.
Mohammad Rony said, “I felt bad when I heard that it had been demolished. Many people like us receive affordable treatment and vaccinations here. We want the government to restore everything.”
Farzana Akter brought her four-and-a-half-month-old son, Farhan, to the centre for vaccination. Her mother, Laboni Begum, accompanied her.
Holding her grandson in her arms, Laboni Begum said those responsible had done a very bad thing. She said they now had to receive services in a damaged room and that her grandson was crying because of the heat.
Laboni Begum said, “At least we got the vaccine, so I feel good. We want those who did this to be brought to justice.”
Nasrin Akter, executive director of the Radda MCH-FP Centre, said the centre had cleaned one of the damaged rooms and resumed health services there. However, she said the facility still did not have an environment suitable for providing services normally.
Nasrin Akter said, “We have cleaned up all the dirt and debris that was there. However, there is still no water, electricity or toilet facility here. Mothers and children come here to receive services. Most of our health workers are women. We have yet to create an environment where they can work comfortably and provide services properly.”
Nasrin Akter also said the government had assured them that it would renovate whatever remained of the centre.
On Saturday, health workers resumed the vaccination programme under a tarpaulin set up beside the road in front of the centre. The measles-rubella vaccination programme began at around 10:30 am that day.
As the facility had been damaged, health workers placed tables and chairs outside the centre’s gate and vaccinated children there. They provided services in the same manner under the tarpaulin beside the road on Sunday.
The centre came under attack around midnight on Thursday. Between 200 and 250 people, carrying various equipment, spent several hours demolishing the health centre.
After holding two security guards hostage, they looted medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other items.
The attackers used excavators to demolish the health centre, including one permanent and three semi-permanent buildings. They later put up a signboard and banners bearing the name "Sammona Dokandar Samabaya Samiti Limited" there.
The organisation filed a case with Shah Ali police station over the incident. The case names former Dhaka North City unit BNP member Mohammad Hanif Mia and 250 unidentified others as accused.
The incident has drawn widespread attention across the country, and police have so far arrested 10 people. However, police have not provided any clear information on whether they have brought anyone allegedly behind the attack under the law.
Police said they were conducting raids to arrest others involved in the incident.
The Radda MCH-FP Centre began its operations in 1974 to provide maternal and child healthcare services to disadvantaged and low-income people in Mirpur. The centre has been providing various services, including child vaccination, child healthcare, reproductive healthcare and family planning.
Now, health workers are vaccinating children inside one of the centre’s damaged rooms. The lack of water, electricity and toilet facilities is causing considerable hardship for health workers, children and their relatives.