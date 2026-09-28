Vaccination and health services continue in damaged centre, no water-electricity

Health services, including vaccination, continued for the third consecutive day at the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a private maternal and child health centre in Mirpur-1, Dhaka, after the facility was demolished.

At around 10:30 am today, Monday health workers began vaccinating children inside one of the centre’s damaged rooms.

On Saturday and Sunday, they had conducted the vaccination programme outside the centre, beside the road, under a tarpaulin.

A visit to the centre today, Monday found health workers sitting at desks and tables inside a damaged room. The room had 8 to 10 chairs for children and mothers who had come for vaccination.

However, the room still had no electricity connection. As a result, mothers and children were struggling in the heat, and several children were seen crying.