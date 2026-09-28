Names of several local leaders emerge in background to attack

Information has emerged about several local figures involved in gathering the attackers, supplying locally made weapons and equipment, and arranging an excavator used to demolish the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a mother and child health centre in Mirpur, Dhaka.

They are associated with local BNP politics. Before the attack, miscreants gathered in front of their offices and later went from there to attack the health centre.

Information about the planning of the attack was obtained by speaking to local residents, law enforcement officials and several other sources, as well as by reviewing CCTV footage.

After demolishing the health centre, the attackers put up a signboard and banners bearing the name “Like-Minded Shopkeepers Cooperative Society Limited”. Information has also emerged about the involvement of several local BNP leaders in the activities of this cooperative.

They are known locally as close associates of Ferdousi Ahmed (Misty), a BNP lawmaker from a reserved women’s seat. Ferdousi Ahmed, however, has denied any involvement in the attack.

Ten people have so far been arrested by police in the incident, which has drawn nationwide attention over the past three days. Police have not provided any clear information on whether anyone allegedly behind the attack has been brought under the law.

Meanwhile, Shah Ali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Jahangir Alam was withdrawn yesterday, Sunday, after preliminary evidence of inaction and negligence of duty was found in connection with the incident.